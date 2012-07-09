The evening air rang with high fashion and suave socialites in City Bar, at a fashion show organised by Bangalore- based designer Prasad Bidapa, displaying the Autumn-Winter collection of Abraham and Thakore. That particular evening however, the cream of society came together, not to celebrate fashion, but to support the cause of Sabina Solomon and her ‘Little Angels’ of Angels Orphanage.

Bridging the gaping disparity in comfort and living, the fashion show was organised to acknowledge the sponsorship of a school van for the orphanage by the Embassy Group as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. As the models walked the ramp donned in the new flavours of Abraham and Thakore, the children from the orphanage, armed with beaming smiles and humble gratitude completely stole the show. The evident joy on their faces, was reason enough to commend the efforts of Prasad who has been supporting the orphanage and its needs since November 2011.

“After the death of my husband, I dedicated my life to the orphanage. Since 2007 my 3 children and I have been working together as a family to help and support the children,”said Sabina. Sabina Solomon’s orphanage is home to 60 children and she has strived to provide them with everything they need, with no help from any NGO whatsoever and it was Pritie Jain, a wedding planner, who introduced Prasad Bidapa to Angel’s Orphanage at a function.

The show was studded with an elite coterie, but had an underlying layer of simplicity, which was achieved by the presence of the children and Prasad’s passion in putting together an event of the sort. Pritie Jain was in all awe of the amount of work Prasad put in to do everything possible for the children. “Prasad is simply unbelievable, he has been on his feet constantly. I have never heard him say ‘no’ to anything and he has been utterly selfless in helping the children.” Kavya, from Angels Orphanage was all smiles when asked about the new van and was excited to be at the fashion show.

Couture was at its height with Abraham and Thakore’s new line of creative expression and the who’s who of Bangalore studded the event, but the cherry on the cake was when the keys of the new school van was handed over to Sabina and the children. The rave reviews however, went to Prasad without whom 'Angels' would have been just another orphanage struggling to make ends meet. Like David Abraham said, “It was all Prasad”.