A 22-year-old youth, relative of a tutor at Harakere Colony in Rajanukunte, was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-yearold girl, who had come for tuition.

The accused, Manjunath, a resident of Gudumalahalli near Hesaraghatta, was a supervisor with a private firm in Rajanukunte. According to the police, on July 9, the victim, a second standard student, went for her tuition to Nethravathi’s house.

As she was not there, the victim was studying by herself. Taking advantage of the situation, Manjunath told the victim he would teach her and took her to the terrace, where he allegedly undressed the girl and molested her.

“The girl managed to escape and informed her parents, who took her to a hospital. After examining, the doctors confirmed that she was molested and advised her parents to file a case. Following this, the victim’s father, a tailor by profession, filed a case with the police and Manjunath was arrested on Thursday,” the Rajanukunte police said. Further investigations are on.