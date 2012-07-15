The city traffic police have made certain changes in traffic movement and parking of vehicles near Palace Grounds on Sunday in the wake of a huge convention organised for the Muslim community.

The public are requested to avoid the following roads between 8 am and 5 pm: Bellary Road, Jayamahal Road, R T Nagar Main Road, New BEL Road and Ramana Maharshi Road.

The vehicles of VIPs can enter the venue through Gate 1 and 2 on Ramana Maharshi Road and their vehicles can be parked at north side of Gayatri Vihar or in Tripuravasini Gates.

Buses and matadors coming from Hosur Road, Kanakapura, Doddaballapur, Tumkur, Mysore and Mandya should pass through Outer Ring Road to reach Mekhri Circle and take a left turn on the Service Road to reach Amanulla Khan Gate and Circus Gate near Jayamahal Road and enter the Palace Grounds.

They can be parked at Whitepetal and Circus Grounds. Vehicles coming from Hoskote and KGF should pass via Old Madras Road, Keningston Circle, MEG Centre, St John’s Church Road to reach Haj Camp and take a right turn to Nandidurga Road to reach the venue. ENS