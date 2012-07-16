How do we come out of this obsessive mode? How do we resist temptations and eliminate our cravings and addictions? Cravings and addictions are very deep rooted desires and are more difficult to uproot than ordinary ones. If we try to suppress them by force, they bounce back twice as powerful as before. That is why whenever we have tried to give up a craving or addiction forcibly, we have succumbed to it again after a few days. So, how do we handle this? We must simply postpone fulfilling our desires. I call this the ‘Periodical Postponement Technique’. Whenever the craving or desire raises its head, we put off fulfilling it. For example, if we have a craving or addiction for chocolates, we should say, “Yes, I will eat a chocolate, but not right now. Let me wait for some time. I will eat it after a few hours.” If our senses prompt us a few hours later, once again we must say, “I don’t need it right now. Let me wait till tomorrow.” So, instead of suppressing the craving outright and having it rebound upon us, we are taking a gentler route. We should keep putting off the fulfillment of our craving as long as we can. If it becomes too overpowering, we can give in after postponing it a few times. However, we should immediately begin this process of postponing its gratification again. Each time we postpone it, we strengthen our will power. We also realise that we can do quite well without a chocolate and are not really dependent on it for our happiness or peace of mind. Over a period of time, as our willpower becomes stronger and our detachment gathers momentum, the craving or addiction drops away on its own. We can use this method to overcome any kind of craving or addiction. Our meditation and transformative lifestyle will also give us the inspiration, motivation, willpower and impetus that we require to achieve this.

So, my dear friend, the next seven days of meditation will be ones that lead you to freedom from your cravings. They will loosen the roots of your strong desires, cravings or addictions and liberate you from their clutches forever. Before you meditate, close your eyes and make a strong resolve, “I will overcome cravings and addictions by focussing on my Soul instead of the body, mind and senses. I will postpone the gratification of my obsessive desires and habits and eliminate them from my life altogether. This will decrease my karmic bondage and increase my freewill tremendously.” Once you get a grip over your desires in the next seven days, we will resume our journey together to befriend our senses. Enjoy your meditation and relax… Om, Om, Om…