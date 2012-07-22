Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the city since Friday afternoon. One of the incidents was reported at Thyagarajanagar 1st main in Banashankari traffic police station limits on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas, 52,a resident of Cubbonpet. He was killed after he rammed his bike into a Tata Sumo, while on his way to a relative’s house at Thyagarajanagar.

The driver of the Tata Sumo opened its door without noticing the approaching bike. Srinivas rammed into the door and died of fatal head injuries on the spot. Banashankari traffic police, who have registered a case in this connection, have arrested the driver of the Tata Sumo. Further investigations are on.

In another incident reported at Hosur Road, 13th cross, in Wilson Garden traffic police station limits, on Friday afternoon, Shankar Pandyan, 50, a resident of Kalyan Nagar, was killed, knocked down by a lorry. He was working at a cement shop in Shivajinagar.

The police said that the deceased had gone near Hosur Road 13th cross to visit a friend. As he was crossing the road, a speeding lorry knocked him down.