A city teeming with almost a million population, with no known source of water and completely dependent on Shiva Anicut which is 90 kilometres away, for its dayto- day needs, is what makes modern Bangalore.

Come rain or no rain, Bangalore will gets its allocated Cauvery waters of 20 tmc as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal directive. The Japanese aided Cauvery Water Supply Scheme has proved to be a boon for the thirsty citizens as the Thippagondanahalli reservoir’s meager supply of 60 million litres per day(mld) has turned out to be completely inadequate for a city bursting at its seams.

Presently, the scheme in its fourth stage and second phase promises to fulfill 1500 mld but this is the maximum that one can milk the Cauvery as the city will have to look for alternative sources of water, according to water management experts.

The farmer sitting at the tail end regions of Heggadadevanakote in Mysore district or the villager residing next to the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam in Srirangapatna does not get water but a software engineer or businessman logging in or haggling in Electronics City or Sadashiv Nagar gets his required quota of drinking water every day without a break.

But, a city that has added almost 51 wards in the recent years and become ‘Greater Bangalore’ in name only, is yet to address the problems in totality.

There is no adequate infrastructure to distribute water in the new wards while the existing pipelines in the older wards are broken down or completely rusted away.

So, even if the Phase II is inaugurated in the coming future, it won’t be able to end the water crisis in the city.

Added to this, uncaring city fathers and citizens have encroached upon 60 per cent of the wetlands which once met the needs of a rural population in Kempegowda’s and British times.

“With lakes and tanks giving way to apartment complexes, bus stands and shopping malls, there is no way, the borewells will be recharged as even the measly rainfall that falls either evaporates or floods the city in the absence of storm water drains,” says Ramaprasad S Hiriyur, an alternative technologies engineer.

Unless and until, industrial development followed by rampant realty development is staggered or may be halted in Bangalore as this has seen a wave of migration from other states in search of jobs, the city may soon collapse unable to cope up with the ever growing needs of the burgeoning population.