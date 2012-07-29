The sleuths of the CCB’s Fraud and Misappropriation Squad have arrested a private bank’s personal relationship manager who has allegedly siphoned off Rs 37 lakh from a customer’s account.

The accused has been identified as Laik Imroz Ahmed, 33, a resident of Koramangala 7th Block. A native of Hyderabad, he was working as a manager with Axis Bank’s Koramangala branch. The police said that one Umadevi Nambiar, who resides near RMV Extension, had filed a case with the Koramangala police stating that Rs 37 lakh in her bank account had been misappropriated. She had invested in mutual funds and had received good returns. But without her knowledge, someone had withdrawn the cash. The CCB sleuths, who took up the investigation, arrested Ahmed based on various evidences.

“He used to identify customers who did not transact often. As she had cash in her account for a long time, he created a fake e-mail ID in her name, made up some documents and sent a request for changing her address. He applied for a debit card and the bank sent it to that address. Later, he withdrew cash from her account through ATMs. She approached the police after she realised that there was only Rs 5,000 in her account.