Engineering maadi, become bawarchis

The yesteryears of Bollywood always had one hit formula...two heroes. While one is either a cop, the other is a thief...one is a doctor, the other is a thief...one is a lawyer, other is a thief. Cop, doctor, lawyer were the only careers glorified, while also glorifying the thief in a good-bad light. And more often, it was the thief, who stayed with the audience. Mostly because, he represented the vast majority of Indian population...sometimes, uneducated, sometimes highly educated, but either ways, circumstantial compulsion gets him into a different ‘career’ path.

In reality, every parent idealised the cop, the lawyer and the doctor and saw their children becoming one. An engineering profession, or an IAS, or a company CEO never got a thumps-up from the audience and Bollywood too considered it to be a boring career.

Today, the ideology of every parent has changed, probably because they hardly have an audible ideology. It is the child who usually decides his or her career, and unlike just three options, there are thousands of options. So, Bollywood got the real essence of this transformation in the current form and got 3 Idiots out to the audience.

A reality check among most college goers and their parents, the ‘qualification-profession’ confusion is not much of a recent trend to hit a wide population of youth. While the doctor, cop and lawyer profession has taken a back seat, pursuit for engineering, business management, technology, accountancy, defence, BPOs, hotel management, fashion management, ayurveda, nursing, etc have gained momentum. But having said that, there are many instances where a qualified engineer takes up fashion as a career and a qualified defence personnel opts for early retirement and takes up a journalism job.

Moving to a profession that appears far different from their so called qualification is not a new phenomena. There are many such cases - including famous people, for example Harsha Bhogle - an MBA by qualification and we know what he does now (for Bollywood celebrities, see box). “This phenomena has been studied by many people. Edgar Schein has done a lot of work in this area and has identified a concept called ‘career anchors’ which says that while individuals could do different things, there are some that they thoroughly enjoy. These, he calls the ‘career anchors’. Many people discover that what they are qualified for is not their true passion. When they find their true passion, they would willingly go for that, provided there are no other compulsions. The reality also is that many people end up spending almost their entire life before realising what their true passion is. In the past, at least in India, financial compulsions could have held many back from pursuing their passion even if they discovered it. Today, as overall financial well being has improved, more and more individuals are willing to follow their passion. From my bias, if an individual does identify one’s true passion, then following it is a wise thing to do as long as he or she can gather the courage of conviction despite any other compulsion,” says Pankaj Bhargava, a Human Resources professional,Founder & Principal Consultant, People-Builders.

So, people decide to take up a career which is not an outcome of their education because they have been doing something similar as a hobby or passion or pass time. Many a time, it is a calculated risk. “Those who dare and believe achieve, while those who do it just out of frustration of doing a monotonous job or just for the sake of quitting something and taking a new thing do not see much success. One needs to calculate all the professional, financial, and social implications. Shifting from one career to another definitely requires certain credentials - professional or proven track record. The success achieved is because of high level of motivation and commitment towards their career goal or dream. Its advisable to only those who have real commitment and have good financial back up. The risks are too high but dividends are also there for those who take risks,” says Ameen-e-Mudassar, Founder and Director, Career Information & Guidance Movement for All in India (CIGMA India), a leading study skills, career guidance and counselling organisation.

It is understood that a qualification for pursuing a certain career depends on what that profession requires and the definition of ‘experience’. For example, if someone decides to be a scientist then it is quite unlikely that a person will be able to do a good job without reading up adequately. “Even if, a person has done, say arts graduation and chooses to shift to scientific research, the person will need to gather enough knowledge to be able to do that. In such a case, the quality of reading done and knowledge gained can be far higher than what a qualification would have taught. On the other hand, someone without a qualification in science may take longer to settle in that field. I am actually left wondering what would be a real example where what one does is dependent on the qualification alone as against knowledge in that field gathered through experience or self education?” asks Pankaj.

Today dentistry, homeopathy, MBA, hotel management graduates etc are in search of a well paying job. “If you do a survey of how many BDS graduates are actually pursuing dentistry as their profession, you will be shocked to see that more than 70 per cent simply opt for something else. Here we see lack of good pay as the main reason. As a country we need a whole system in place in the schools. In fact, teachers themselves are not aware about the increasing courses, job opportunities and market. School counsellors are employed more to handle emotional issues or learning disabilities. All schools except a few, lack full time career counsellors who can discuss with children about career planning and connect academic excellence to career success. All the school pass outs have one common option and they choose what they want based on what they hear. There is no discovery of one’s aptitude, personality and genuine interest,” says Ameen.

The reality is that demand and supply play a great role in the kind of jobs people get and the jobs they choose. IT sector has been doing the same to engineers. “No matter what a person has graduated in ( Engineering), most end up becoming software programmers. The real reason is that students are not clear about what field they really want to get into,” said Pankaj.

So, how can the government come into the picture? “I am not sure whether any government policy can monitor or even attempt to monitor. Government can compulsorily introduce aptitude determination and counselling sessions for students in schools that help them get better clarity on the types of careers, what it takes to get there and whether they are likely to have the aptitude for that or not. This could help reduce the number of instances of mismatch though it may not eliminate it completely,” says Pankaj.

“As far as my knowledge goes, I have not seen any government policy to this effect, but have heard of a government order issued last year by the PU department to all 6,000 plus PU colleges in Karnataka to conduct career guidance and personality development classes for 30-50 hours in the whole year. How many colleges have implemented this? We simply do not have any government involvement which can bring a great change,” states Ameen.

Qualification is becoming a filter if it is critical. More and more recruiters realise that the right attitude and thinking makes more of a difference than mere qualifications. Yet when there are people available with certain qualifications, then they would search for the right attitude amongst them first, before looking at others. However, qualification helps only as a starting point. Thereafter what one does in one’s job and career determines what opportunities the person gets. “As an example, before the MBA fever broke out, good graduates were considered for front line selling roles in large consumer goods companies. Once the MBA fever broke out and when most of the ‘good graduate talent’ started doing MBA from C or D class MBA institutes, the front line role was offered to those who completed their MBA from such institutes. The reason was simple. The ‘left over’ graduates were not as good in quality. So, technically all that changed was that the same people who put in two more years of study were put in before the same job,” says Pankaj.

According to Ameen, qualification has not taken a total back seat. He says that the core jobs in every sector even today go to those who are qualified. “The jobs where the employers believe that education is immaterial because all they need is train people and make them do a job, they look for those candidates with communication skills, language, personality, etc. In case of those who are selected because of their experience, it’s because an employer knows someone who has spent years doing a serious full time job with a good an organisation and so he or she definitely knows the nature of the work and what is expected, unlike a fresher,” he adds.

So at the end of the day, it is about taking the right decision from the beginning itself and in this the main role is that of the parents.

It is for them to understand the potential of their child and guide them through at an early stage. After all, it is the child who will be owning his career, while the plethora of companies only hold jobs.