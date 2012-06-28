Amidst the scenic locales of Waynad in Kerala, little does a tourist expect to stumble upon a footnote in history.

The peak of Ambukutty mala (hillock) is one of the highest points in Waynad district at over 500 metres above the surrounding area and is easily seen from several kilometers around. This hillock has two cave shelters (not exactly a cave but a rock formation) with rock carvings that prove the prescence of habitation for over 1,000 years. Popularly called as Edakkal caves, the tourists have to walk one kilometer on a steep stone gravel path. This is strenuous and vendors on both stretch offer salted gooseberry, sweetened pineapple pieces, and buttermilk to energise the tourists. Many prefer to give up and sit to admire the view.

The fitter and the braver then proceed to climb the rocks and stone steps to reach the first cave. It is not an easy task as the entrance to the cave is barely a narrow gap between two rocks. Tourists often feel like they have stepped into an ice box. Thanks to a perennial spring that forms a small pool in the cave.

From this cave, the route to the next elevated point becomes difficult as the climb is steep. Halfway through, you reach a point where you can see the surrounding areas. The next cave shelter is of historical prominence. As you step into the cave, a narrow beam of light from a shaft above falls up on the walls that are engraved with several motifs.

A guide there explains: "Some inscrpitions are from at least 5000 BC or as old as the Neolithic man. This indicates the presence of a prehistoric settlement. The Stone Age carvings of Edakkal are the only known examples from South India."

He points to what looks like tribal etchings that depict a man, a woman, an elephant and a dog (or a tiger).

As imagination waves tales around these mysterious people who left a photograph of their life on these walls, the guide points inscriptions in what looks like ancient Tamil. The guide says that this set of inscription has been deciphered and talks about a man who killed several tigers.

There are several legends associated with the hillock itself. The name 'Ambukuthy' literally means "pierced by an arrow".

The caves were apparently formed at the spot where Lava and Kusha, sons of Lord Rama, fired arrows. The rocks shook in fear and in the redistribution of rocks the caves were formed.

From this cave, there is a trekking route to reach the peak of Ambukutty mala where there was a watch tower with a telescope.

But, after several mishaps, the route has been closed completely.

Edakkal is situated 25 km from Kalpetta, six kilometres east of Ambalavayal, and lies 1,200 metres above sea level on Ambukutty Mala.