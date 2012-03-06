(L) Dignitaries lighting the lamp during the annual day function of Hilton MHSS, Chromepet; (R) Students perform a dance at the function

The 10th annual day celebrations of Hilton Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chrome- pet, was held recently at Balaji Kalyana Mandapam.

Principal A Srinivasan welcomed the gathering. Balakrishnan, Dean, and Veerabaghu, Administrative Officer, Sri Balaji Medical College, distributed prizes to the students and staff. The event came to a conclusion with cultural programmes and gymnastics performed by the students.