Annual Day celebrations at Hilton MHSS
Published: 06th March 2012 11:56 PM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 06:30 PM | A+A A- |
The 10th annual day celebrations of Hilton Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chrome- pet, was held recently at Balaji Kalyana Mandapam.
Principal A Srinivasan welcomed the gathering. Balakrishnan, Dean, and Veerabaghu, Administrative Officer, Sri Balaji Medical College, distributed prizes to the students and staff. The event came to a conclusion with cultural programmes and gymnastics performed by the students.