BANGALORE: Mohammed Ajid, 55, a businessman, fell from the balcony on first floor of his house in Shivajinagar and succumbed to injuires on Sunday.

Police said that the victim was taking a walk at the balcony when he lost control and accidentally fell from the building.

He was shifted to a private hospital but succumbed to injuries.

According to sources he was being treated for psychological disorder from the past ten years.

Fire at Hotel

An accidental fire broke out in the New Shanthi Sagar Hotel near Devaiah Park at Mariyappana Palya in Rajajinagar on Sunday morning.

Utensils worth a few thousand rupees were gutted in the fire.

The fire department officials said that fire engulfed the hotel after the chimney in the kitchen caught fire due to heat.

One fire tender was pressed into service.

Youth Commits Suicide

Upset over failed relationship, a 24-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree near Corporation’s Convention Hall near Queen’s Road in Shivajinagar police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran.

Sources said he was depressed after a girl ditched him and this might be the reason behind his suicide.