BANGALORE: In a bid to integrate learning of mathematical theories and scientific concepts for school students, Candor International School at Electronics City has now introduced the robotics course. The course will begin as a part of the curriculum for students from the first grade and will be taught to students up to the tenth grade. Introduced in association with Learning Systems, Japan, subjects like Science, Arts, Mathematics and others will be taught using this interesting course. “Robotics technology offers the possibility to teach various scientific, mathematical and design concepts through designing, building and programming of robots. Students can creatively explore computer programming, mechanical design, physics, mathematics, motion, environmental factors and problem solving in a collaborative group setting,” said Pradip K Das, Principal of Candor International School.