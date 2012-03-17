BANGALORE: A 17-year-old second PUC student committed suicide by hanging at her house in Devasandra K R Puram on Friday morning. Manjula S is the deceased.

The incident took place at her residence around 10 am when Manjula’s parents found her body hanging from the fan after returning from the market, the police said.

The police found no death note. “Her father and mother had quarrelled over financial matter on Thursday which upset Manjula. Tension over exams could also be a reason for the extreme step,” the police added

28 Students Debarred

Totally 28 students were debarred on the second day of II PUC annual examinations (Biology and Electronics). Bijapur topped the list with 18 students, while three students were debarred from Bellary.