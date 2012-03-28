BANGALORE: India is gearing up to become an International player in the field of biological sciences, powered by its recent economic growth and a desire to add biotechnology, bioinformatics and stem cell researches to its portfolio.

In an attempt to emphasise the importance of biological science, Bioscience Department of T John College took the opportunity to host the nationallevel seminar on ‘Emerging Trends in Biosciences’ on their premises recently with wide range of resource persons from various disciplines of biological sciences to deliver lectures on recent advances and emerging trends in biosciences and its future prospects.

This seminar intended to provide a platform for students, faculty members and research scholars to discuss various topics of rising importance in biology.

It included lectures by eminent speakers on the topics such as application in the field of Nanobiotechnology, cell culture, molecular medicine and solid waste management.

Dr A R Phani from Nano- Ram technologies spoke about Nanostructured materials in Tissue Engineering which was followed by a spot quiz by Biotecnika group.

The session resumed with an informative lecture by Dr Ronald Ross of Annamalai University on Solid Waste Management.

Dr Elango and Dr Manoj Mojamdar from Narayana Hrudayalaya spoke about the recent trends and role of Biotechnology in Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell Culture.

Various technical events also were also organised for the students from various colleges.

Students were invited to exhibit models related to biology that are created from waste materials.

The purpose of the seminar was to motivate young researchers, teachers and students and also to spread awareness and expose the latest trends in biosciences research through the deliberations and sharing of knowledge during the seminar