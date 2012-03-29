BANGALORE: The Coordinating Committee for Residents Welfare Association (CCRWA) of Indiranagar organised a meeting with Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Internal Security) M A Saleem, regarding civic problems which the residents in and around the area, on Wednesday.

The office-bearers and members of 20 resident associations from the neighbouring areas voiced their problems in the meeting. Most of problems revolved around traffic menace, pathetic condition of footpaths and non-installation of signal lights and signboards. The issues regarding the wallet parking by several restaurants and illegal parking of private buses in evening hours obstructing the travellers and creating chaos were some of the major points raised by the residents.

A Ravindra, Chairman of CCRWA, said, “Traffic in Indiranagar is a common sight since its highly commercial and the residents grappling over the traffic nuisance is common.”

Saleem, who gave a patient hearing to the issues, said that the residential areas are highly neglected in terms of maintaining traffic. “Junctions are not symmetric and synchronising them is a difficult task. Hence, posting a traffic cop in each junction is mandatory,” he felt.