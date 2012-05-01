BANGALORE: There are no problem free wards in the city and garbage dumping in vacant sites is one such common problem that the residents of some developing areas in the city have to face. The BBMP and Health department authorities have failed to address this chronic issue, faced by many residents in the city.

Similarly, Avalahalli, which comes under the Anjanapura ward no. 196 of BBMP lacks basic amenities and has multiple civic issues faced by its residents. The ward lacks basic hygiene what with the garbage strewn on roads, in gutters and on the pavements, not even allowing the rain water to flow smoothly.

Another serious issue faced by Avalahalli residents is that, garbage laden BBMP lorries are brought here from different parts of the city and all the waste dumped in a three acre patch of land, which has been actually allotted for a cemetery.

Over 200 people from Assam, Orissa and other parts of the country are here to make their living by segregating the dumped garbage for past two years. “Till now, we have not been stricken by any kind of disease, so, we have not taken any kind of antidote,” said Asan Ali, one among those who segregates the garbage daily. Residents in the surrounding areas frequently complain about the mosquitoes and flies that are responsible for spread of diseases in this area.

Highlighting the menace caused by the garbage dumping in huge amounts, Navneet Kumar, resident of Narayan Nagar (which is under the Avalahalli ward), said, “We cannot keep the door open throughout. The fresh air is out of question as there is only stink and dirt in and around this place. Twice in a month, fire is set to the garbage disposed here and the smoke emitted from this, is unbearable.”

The cemetery in this ward has no fencing. The roads which were asphalted and well-maintained earlier are now dumped with garbage and debris everywhere. Health and hygiene, especially of women and children are totally neglected.

Syed Mohidin, resident and a member of Gram Panchayat revealed the letters written to the joint commissioner, mayor and the councilor of the ward. He explained, “We have also complained to the MLA regarding the same but in vain. Earlier, when the area was under the vigilance of Gram Panchayat, it was well maintained. But today, we have to get approval from the concerned authorities even to clear the garbage. This approval process takes a very long time. BBMP authorities have failed to discharge their responsibilities.”

The area also suffers from lack of water supply. The water is supplied through water tanks, as there is no Cauvery water supply in this area. Speaking about the plight of the residents in this area, Mohidin further added, “Over 30,000 people are residing here. We have also requested for setting up a Government hospital and a school. The government has given its approval for building an Urdu medium and Kannada medium school. A year ago, two acres of land was also allotted for the same but progress is nil.”

When City Express spoke to Gangadhar, the councillor of the Avalahalli ward, he rejected the fact that heaps of garbage and debris are dumped in the cemetery. He further claimed that he has spent over `80 lakh in asphalting the road and close to `3 crore in order to maintain sanitary conditions in Avalahalli. Speaking about the water issues faced by the residents, he added, “We have dug over 62 bore wells in the entire ward, but lack of water supply still persists. Now, to address the grievances, we supply water in tanks. Over 15 tanks of water are supplied on every alternate day.” With multiple problems, the area cries for immediate attention.