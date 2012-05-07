BANGALORE: Looking for a fun-filled affordable shopping experience in Bangalore? Well look no further! Sampige Road in Malleswaram provides you with everything you may want in a perfect Indian shopping scenario, be it cheap, second hand, modern, antique, luxury or everyday commodities.

A walk down the length of this bustling street may reap in the hearts of many to purchase diverse products from accessories to apparel. The evenings are the best time to venture into the thousands of shops and buy from vendors who are present all 365 days of the year.

Enthusiastic shoppers swarm around the roadside stalls just to take a look at what is on offer. With variety to chose from, one may get confused on where and what to start looking for. Starting off at the 8th cross, is highly recommended by frequent shoppers here. It is filled with stores that give out some of the best discounts and quality goods for clothes, shoes, bags and even kitchenware.

“Sampige is my usual place of visit and the most interesting lane is the 8th cross. I come here as often as possible,” said Malini. Ankitha, another regular shopper here, commented, “It is just so exciting to come to 8th cross. I love Indian clothes and the variety available makes me wonder if I could just stay here forever.”

Moving on, one may get lost in the crowded bylanes filled with shops on both sides. The footpath is also choked with small time retailers with fascinating products liske quirky, fancy and funky jewellery that grab the attention of women from all walks of life. Kurtis, towels, mattresses and bedsheets starting from `100 are lined up for sale.

The power of bargains and discounts makes it undeniably the main shopping attraction. The other products that attract people are shoes and bags. “The flats are so comfortable and they last for a very long time. They are exactly the kind of ones that I prefer wearing to college. I have a lot to choose from as well,” said Sanju, a Christ College student.

The street is not only squashed with women shoppers but also sees children and men jostling for their personal needs. “People generally find it weird when I say I am accompanying my wife to go shopping on this street. But there is a complete range of choices of men’s collection that is worth exploring,” says Sateesh.

All the walking and shopping may make the person hungry. That is when the pani puri, cut mango slices, chat and fresh juice stalls present in the corners will come into the picture. It is always great to come with a bunch of friends and eat, drink and shop — all in one stretch. “I love the sweet and sour combination of slices of fruit with chat masala. Shopping becomes more fun with the availability of such treats. And if it is really hot, there are a couple of juice stalls to choose my drink from,” says Leela.

The place is a must-go for visitors and residents alike for shopping adventures. So bring along an extra bag as you may end up devoting extra time satisfying your impulses. It is great fun.