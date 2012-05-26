BANGALORE: Ever since the time when learning a foreign language makes one’s resume more reputable, Bangaloreans are on the chase for learning Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian and German, to name a few. The common reason is to have better job opportunities abroad, or to be effective in communicating with their clients from different countries.

Institutions like Alliance Francaise, Max Muller Bhavan and ASO Terra Lingua offer exclusive courses for different foreign languages. However, there seems to be a shift in such activities with a majority of the people wanting to learn the native tongue of Bangalore — Kannada.

City Express takes its readers through the different institutions that offer various courses for learning this language.

Alpha-Omega, is an organisation that offers a month-long course in spoken Kannada for a reasonable fee. R Philip, informs that the course is designed to teach students to construct basic sentences, so as to be able to converse freely.

Like most others, Nalini from Adithya Institute of Languages stated that people from North India and from neighboring states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, apply for such courses so that they can communicate locally. After facing problems while dealing with auto rickshaw drivers, vegetable vendors and bus conductors, they found it necessary to learn the language.

Nalini has personally created a course plan, which involves grammar, formal writing and colloquial usage of Kannada. “They should be able to write letters by the end of the course,” she said.

While communication is the reason for some, interest and recreation has cajoled others into learning Kannada. A renowned educator, Sajohn conducts online classes for those who take keen interest. Youngsters, aged 20-25 years, from Mumbai get individual attention and personal training. It is a delight to see so many people interested in the native language of Karnataka.

Devaru Bhat, from Manisha Academy, said that engineers, corporate professionals and doctors apply for a written course in Kannada.

Most of them, require the language for their occupation — to be able to communicate with their patients (doctors) and with their colleagues. The highly experienced man, is thorough in training his students. The first four classes contain both written and spoken curriculum after which, students can drop the written script. “Within eight classes, they can talk and make conversation, with simple sentences”, he assured.

Overcoming challenges is part of learning something new. Students note down in English during classes, and this may mislead their understanding of the Kannada words. For example, they would take down ‘beku’ as ‘bekku’. The former means ‘want’ and the latter ‘cat’. Even so, every educator is patient in making the students understand such differences.

It is another thing that citizens, themselves, barely speak in their native tongue. According to Rashmi, Global Tech, “Bangaloreans don’t wanna talk Kannada. People from outside want to.” In the race towards a sophisticated metropolitan, Bangalore is probably losing its roots of tradition.