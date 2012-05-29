BANGALORE: It may come as a surprise to most people that the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, on Hosur Road, near Dairy Circle, houses a City Central Library for the general public. However, the library is exclusively used by doctors, staff, patients and their relatives.

Having a large collection of 33,075 books in English, Hindi, Kannada, Urdu, Tamil and Telugu, it is updated every year. Librarian, Raju HB, says, “Every year around 1,000 books are added.” The shelves are well stocked with books of various genres, and readers of all ages can find reading material that matches their interests.

“The children’s section is especially popular, and we issue many books from this section,” said the librarian. The facilities in the library are adequate with ample number of lights and fans for the comfort of readers. A doctor flipping through a Kannada magazine said, “I am very happy with the facilities here. There are books of every kind apart from academic texts.” However, she mentioned that she mostly visits during lunch hours, which is from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Although, the library opens from 9 am to 4 pm, the lunch hours see a number of doctors and students who come in to browse newspapers or issue books. If the library is crowded during that time, many of them return or issue books, and then leave. “There is limited space” admitted Raju, adding that he has had to make adjustments so that the two rooms allotted for the library can house the growing numbers of books and magazines.

According to KG Venkatesh, Director, Department of Public Libraries, the hospital only allotted two rooms for the library as they required the other rooms to house patients. “We have to make do with whatever is there” he said.

The library subscribes to 27 newspapers and 30 weekly magazines, in various languages. However, there are no Hindi or Marathi newspapers on the racks. Iranna Chaugule, a resident of Belgaum whose wife is a patient here, was leafing through a copy of a Hindi newspaper on the ground floor. “We buy our newspapers from outside” he confirmed. Venkatesh assured City Express, “I shall make sure that soon the library starts subscribing to Hindi and Marathi newspapers also.”

Chaugule also voiced another issue, “The addition of a lift would be welcomed by those who are too old or weak to walk up the stairs” he opined. In addition, visitors to the library have to walk all the way to the canteen for drinking water. The water filter has not been repaired for at least two years now, though most visitors do not seem to be inconvenienced by this. However, Venkatesh mentioned that he was unaware of this problem and said that he would look into it. Alternatively, “The hospital could also look at providing drinking water facility for the library” he added.

“The library is very beneficial to patients, especially young children” said a member of the staff. But the question of accessibility still remains to be seen.

Bijender, from West Bengal, has been here for 48 days for the treatment of his 12-year-old child. His son is an avid reader, but he is unaware that there is a library on the campus, “I knew that there was something on that floor, but I was unsure about what it was.”

The concept of setting up a library inside the premises of the Kidwai Institute of Oncology is a novel and innovative idea. The library itself is well maintained, and the staff is friendly and helpful. If these minor issues are addressed, this would truly be a model library.