Going green at home, office

BANGALORE: Our surroundings play a great role in enhancing our natural environment. Houseplants at home as well as in office do more than just look pretty but add to the atmosphere. Plants make our environment a healthier place to live and work. Potted plants in offices help in reducing stress and fatigue. Now, who maintains these plants?

A nursery located in Bhimanagar, run specially with the help of disabled is not helping the physically challenged but also decorating one’s living room or office space. These plants have been watered and nurtured by people with disability.

In fact, this nursery is actually a part of APD’S (The Association of People with Disabilities) project to train people with physical and mental disabilities in horticulture so that they can find employment as gardeners. They undergo training for 10 months to specialise in the field. Raju, sales executive of APD, horticulture, says, “The corporate sector, depends on such nurseries. They hire plants in bulk, preferably indoor plants such as Aglomina, Heliconia and palms. A group of people have been assigned from these nurseries to maintain and replace these plants on a monthly basis. Different offices such as IBM, Citrix, Canara bank, Lifestyle, etc hire and rent plants on special occasions like World Environment day. The nursery also supplies plants to Bagmane tech park and Embassy golf link. “These companies approach these nurseries for their supply and sometimes contribute for charity,” says Raju.