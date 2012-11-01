The state government on Thursday informed the High Court that it has recently withdrawn the notification making hoisting of Kannada flags in all schools, colleges and government offices mandatory on November 1 to mark Kannada Rajyotsava.

Hearing a PIL filed by city-based advocate Prakash Shetty contending that T Narayana Gowda, president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, has been misusing the flag for promoting his organisation and personal reasons, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikramajit Sen and Justice B V Nagarathna adjourned the petition to November 18 for further hearing.

Earlier, counsel representing the government stated that the government had issued the notification on October 4 stating no other flag, other than the national flag, can be hoisted and saluted by the state in official functions and the decision making the hoisting of Kannada flag had been withdrawn.