Residents of Yediyur say they are ready to extend their support to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which started work on a waste segregation and biofuel power producing unit in the area.

However, they expect the BBMP to maintain the plant properly so that it would not cause any problems in the neighbourhood.

Residents Say Satish, a resident of Jayanagar 6th Block, said the BBMP officials had assured that the unit would be maintained well and it would not cause any problems to them.

“They have assured us that there will be no bad smell or flies in the area. In that case, we don’t have any problem,” he said.

However, he said, it was too early to talk about the effects of the unit, which would be fully operational only after four months.

Sriramachandrappa, a retired bank employee, said Bangalore was “infamous” even at international level. “We have to support the BBMP to set up such units, so that we will not have to see such days in future. It is not fair to dump the waste generated in the city on villagers. It is our responsibility to scientifically dispose of the waste,” he said.

An employee of a commercial establishment in the area, on condition of anonymity, said, “If the unit does not function properly, foul smell will emanate, and it could adversely affect our business and might prevent customers from coming to our store.”