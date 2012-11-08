The residents of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quarters in Ejipura, continue to live not only in fear, but also in a deplorable condition.

The residents recently protested against the deadline given by the High Court to BBMP, to evict them.

The original allottees of the quarters filed a joint memorandum before the High Court of Karnataka, paving the way for the much-delayed reconstruction.

Heaps of garbage lying uncleared for days and sewage water flowing on the road which lead to the quarters, are what welcome you when you first enter the quarters.

And you see people walking and children playing amidst rubbish without a care in the world.

And worse, there are just 40 toilets of which only 10 of them have water facilities. And 7,500 people living here use them.

“The toilets are very dirty. And we have to go to Johnson Market (Austin Town) to get drinking water. On some days, we get water from just one tanker from BWSSB and have to manage with that,” says Ganesh, a resident. Other residents said that they do not have access to clean drinking water, making them an easy target to diseases especially dengue. And they have borewells for their other water requirements, of which many need repair.

When we asked the president of Dr BR Ambedkar Youth Social Welfare Association, X Luvies on whether a complaint has been filed, he says,“We have complained many times, but no one cares. They treat the people here like animals.” He adds, “Just a couple of days ago, I complained to the BWSSB to get the borewells fixed, but nothing has been done.” Luvies shows us the acknowledgement message of the complaint received by BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) on his mobile phone.

When we spoke to the ward corporator of Shantinagar, S Vijayan, he told us that it is the negligence on part of the BWSSB. “I am spending more than `30,000 from my own pocket to get the borewells fixed. BWSSB hasn’t called for new tenders since the contract expired in May this year.

And they have not taken any action despite repeated complaints.”

On the drinking water issue, the corporator claims that there is a Cauvery water connection and there 10-15 taps for the same.

On the garbage piled up at every corner of the area, he said, “The last 2 years, we had 15 pourakarmikas coming and cleaning up the place. But, in the last 8 months, garbage has piled up because of delay in approving the new garbage tenders. But, we have still managed to get few cleaners and clear 75 percent of the garbage. The BBMP council has approved the new tenders and that will come into effect from November 15 after which this area will be cleaned up.”

The corporator himself admitted that not every house has a sanitary line, there are no drainage facilities as they are all temporary structures. “The people have been living in these temporary sheds for the past 10 years.

Hence, they haven’t been given any permanent facilities. Try staying in those tents even for 10 minutes and then you will wonder how these people have been living here for so long. I have raised the concerns of the people living here many times in the monthly BBMP meeting, but in vain.”