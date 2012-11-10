Home Cities Bengaluru

1st convocation of Karnataka Sanskrit University held

Published: 10th November 2012 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2012 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

10held

As many as 289 students from Karnataka Sanskrit University (KSU) received their degrees from Governor H R Bhardwaj on Friday at the first convocation of the varsity.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Mallepuram G Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, KSU, said, “The convocation is a landmark for all of us giving an opportunity for self appraisal for the present and aspiration for the future. The University was set up in 2010 with the sole objective of elevating traditional Sanskrit education and research in the State.”

 “In order to keep the traditional learning system intact, the Government established the Directorate of Sanskrit Pathashalas which offers the pre-university education from Prathama standard to Sahitya standard.

 After taking over the existing system under the Secondary Education, the student’s strength has significantly increased,” Prof Venkatesh said.

 Eminent Sanskrit scholar Dr Bannanje Govindacharya, said that the Sanskrit scholars were regarded as people with limited knowledge by the westerners.

 “In the same manner, the westerners too were considered as people with limited knowledge and wisdom. There is a need to put an end to the barriers in the sharing of knowledge. The traditional system of schooling has to be preserved and efforts must be made in this direction,” Dr Govindacharya said.

As many as 153 undergraduate and 136 post graduates received certificates and cash prize on the occasion.

 VC The university has also launched its official website in three languages viz Sanksrit, English and Kannada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp