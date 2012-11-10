1st convocation of Karnataka Sanskrit University held

Express News Service By

As many as 289 students from Karnataka Sanskrit University (KSU) received their degrees from Governor H R Bhardwaj on Friday at the first convocation of the varsity.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Mallepuram G Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, KSU, said, “The convocation is a landmark for all of us giving an opportunity for self appraisal for the present and aspiration for the future. The University was set up in 2010 with the sole objective of elevating traditional Sanskrit education and research in the State.”

“In order to keep the traditional learning system intact, the Government established the Directorate of Sanskrit Pathashalas which offers the pre-university education from Prathama standard to Sahitya standard.

After taking over the existing system under the Secondary Education, the student’s strength has significantly increased,” Prof Venkatesh said.

Eminent Sanskrit scholar Dr Bannanje Govindacharya, said that the Sanskrit scholars were regarded as people with limited knowledge by the westerners.

“In the same manner, the westerners too were considered as people with limited knowledge and wisdom. There is a need to put an end to the barriers in the sharing of knowledge. The traditional system of schooling has to be preserved and efforts must be made in this direction,” Dr Govindacharya said.

As many as 153 undergraduate and 136 post graduates received certificates and cash prize on the occasion.

VC The university has also launched its official website in three languages viz Sanksrit, English and Kannada.