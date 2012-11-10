The website of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was on Friday overwhelmed with thousands logging on to book tickets for holiday destinations on Friday.

From the afternoon, passengers wishing to book tickets on the website were greeted with an error message as booking was disabled.

However, a senior official said this was because of the fact that the site was equipped to deal with only 5,000 connections at a time.

“With a large number of people making bookings through the website, it has become slow on Friday,” he added.