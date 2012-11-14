CA sites for garbage segregation: Shettar

Express News Service By

Civic Amenity (CA) sites which were exclusively reserved for civic amenities like bus stands, libraries, play grounds, and others will henceforth be used for garbage collection and segregation.

This was announced by Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar during the inspection of garbage clearance and dry waste collection centres at Jayanagar to solve the garbage crisis on Monday.

Shettar visited Jayanagar and Padmanaba Nagar assembly segments.

BBMP will be given at least five CA sites by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in the upcoming residential layouts being developed by BDA to ensure that BBMP has good infrastructure to process waste generated from those areas.

“I have directed revenue department to allot government lands to BBMP and to complete the process within the next 10 days.

BBMP has its own lands at Kannahalli, Seegehalli and Anekal which will now be utilised to decentralise waste processing with proper infrastructure,” said Shettar.

The BBMP has been directed to change its strategy and to ensure decentralized waste processing.

He has suggested the BBMP to set up waste processing centres at multiple locations to ensure regulated movement of garbage trucks and keep the environmental impact within manageable limits.

He suggested that it would be ideal to have waste processing centres at all assembly constituencies with a capacity to handle at least 300 tones of waste per day.

If this is done meticulously no traces of untreated garbage can be found in the next 10 years, he said.

That apart, the BBMP has identified seven locations belonging to BMTC, 112 acres suitable for waste processing, as well as various private lands within 100 Kms radius to be developed on outright purchase basis as well as public private partnership (PPP) basis.

In a bid to handle the waste management scientifically, the government has given nod for the recruitment of 50 environment engineers on priority basis.

The environment engineers posts were lying vacant for long and it would be filled up within the next seven days, Shettar assured.

An expert committee has already been constituted in September with SWM experts like Almitra Patel, Basavaiah, Shartchandra, Kalpana Kar, Ramakant, Prof Radhakrishna as members to advise BBMP on various aspects of solid waste management practices.

The committee will meet every Saturday and their recommendations must be strictly implemented, he added.

