There was a time when a barber was an inevitable and therefore, important part of society. Today, the word has changed into ‘hair specialist’.

True, modernity brought dignity and respect to the profession. But barbers, in reality, have been left behind.

Not because they don’t want to move on, but because there were and are no opportunities for them to evolve.

People still remember that a barber shop in the corner of a locality was characteristic of Bangalore just 20 years ago. Today, saloons and beauty parlours have changed the whole aspect of profession.

Meanwhile, the traditional barbers have been forgotten. The glamorous saloons have driven them to the margins of the society.

In an interaction with City Express, several traditional barbers spoke about the impact of the modernisation on their business.

M Ramachandrappa, who comes from a family that has been in the profession for over a century, is also a barber in Jayangar 8th block, opposite to JSS School.

As a barber, Ramachandrappa himself has beautified thousands of heads in the last 35 years besides training his sons over the years. “My father was into this profession. Like all other professions, we too had to take training from a teacher.

Starting from the skin tone of a person to the condition of the hair, we learnt every minute detail of our profession,” he said.

Ramachandrappa is opposed to the use of creams and lotions which come with big brand names.

“We avoid the creams and lotions we get in the market today… These can have a negative impact on the skin and scalp as against the camphor oil that we still prefer to use for oil massage,” he explained and added that experience has taught him that certain traditional methods will always ensure health of the skin.

Meanwhile, hair-cutting and trimming machines have hit the traditional barbers hard.

“With the arrival of machine culture, people prefer to cut their hair at home. They do not think that a barber is necessary,” said Antony, a barber on Rajiv Gandhi Road, Jaraganahalli.

He further said that youngsters who prefer a trendy look presume that only saloons can provide best service because of the glamorous appearance of the latter.

However, many realize that fighting for survival while sticking to traditional methods is nothing but swimming against a deathly current.

This knowledge has forced many to accept the change and in turn, change themselves.

Ishwar, a barber from Banashankari said: “We are planning to convert our petty shop into saloon.We have gained proficiency from our experiences and we know that saloons attract the younger generation.”