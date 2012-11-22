Officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are yet to decide on a date for the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for camp elephants at Ulanthi forest range near Topslip in ATR.

On December 14, 2011 the annual rejuvenation camp was held for a total of 20 elephants at Kozhikkamuthi near Topslip in Ulanthi forest range which was similar to the rejuvenation camp held for temple elephants at Theppakkadu in Mudumalai Tiger reserve in Nilgiris.

This year the State government announced the annual elephant camp for temple elephants on Bhavani River bed at Thekkampatti in Mettupalayam on the outskirts of city from Monday. However so far there are no signs of a camp at the Anamalai tiger reserve.

“We are yet to receive any instruction from the chief wildlife warden in Chennai regarding the conducting of an elephant camp at Topslip,” said a senior official from ATR.

Camp elephants are used to chase wild elephants away when they enter human habitation, for elephant safaris and for clearing uprooted trees.

“The elephants feel good when they meet other elephants so the camp should not be delayed. The camp should be conducted in the presence of a veterinary doctor,” said A Nagarajan, an animal rights activist and secretary of Mudumalai environmental protection committee

“ATR did not even conduct a morphometric test for the 18 elephants which helps improve their health,” he said

The State government spent crores of rupees in other sectors but did not appoint a permanent veterinary doctor exclusively for ATR, Nagarajan said District Collector M Karunakaran will conduct a meeting with the officials from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Friday regarding tourism inside the ATR.