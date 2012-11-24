After the de-criminalising of homosexuality in the country, more and more homosexuals are coming out of the closet and taking the big decision of sharing a life and a house together. This trend has been on the rise in the city but society still discriminates against people based on their sexual orientation. However, many have put up a brave face and assume a life of normalcy, living life not different from straight couples.

One such couple is Abhishek Aggarwal and Louis, who started living together two years back. Their first and biggest hurdle was finding an accommodation. “People are really suspicious these days. If two men go looking for an apartment , the house owners’ first reaction is negative. We knocked so many doors but in vain. It took really long to find an apartment,” said Abhishekh, who is freelance graphic designer.

Abhishekh has seen a marked attitudinal change in people on learning of his sexual orientation. “Once I was organising a party at a local bar. Initially, the manager was friendly and cooperative, but the moment he came to know the party was for homosexuals, he became rude and increased the price of the venue. It was just a way of saying ‘No’,” said Abhishekh.

Abhishekh met Loius, a Canadian, in a gay and lesbian support group meeting and hit it off immediately. They moved in together after some months. Though the couple has faced difficulties after taking the decision, they feel that their life has changed for good. “We have issues just like other couples. One has to be more accommodating and patient when living with someone, but then those are small things, the biggest thing is happiness,” said Abhishekh.

Eight years back Abhishek gathered enough courage and disclosed his secret to his parents.

His mother was heartbroken and the first two years were really difficult for the family. His mother pressurised him to get married in the hope that his sexual preference would be reoriented. “So one day I told her that, if your daughter gets married to someone and he turned out to be gay, how will that make you feel. Why spoil a life just because of society?” he asked.