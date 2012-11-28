It seems there is no end to scams in the BBMP. A latest report by the Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner (TVCC) has detected irregularities in the civic agency’s Education Department.

The department spent Rs 1.49 crore for procuring furniture for the BBMP school libraries this year. During the inspection conducted on November 21 and 22, the TVCC officials found that Rs 39 lakh were claimed for furniture which were not procured, and tender norms of which were also flouted.

According to the document available with Express, the TVCC inspected 16 educational institutions to verify the number of furniture procured for libraries and found many irregularities.

The TVCC and Education Department staff visited a few schools in East Zone on November 21 and on November 22 then visited West and South zone schools and colleges. There are 47 schools and colleges under the BBMP.

The department invited tenders for the procurement of furniture in November 2011. Later, the Education Committee recommended for retendering in May.

The TVCC report also said that BBMP Education officer claimed Rs 1,49, 14,463 through a detailed contingency (DC) bill to pay suppliers to procure 2021 different items, which included steel book case, steel filing cabinet, steel slotted angle rack, cushion chairs, reading table and steel almirah.

The report said, during the verification at 16 schools/colleges, they found a sum of Rs 12.94 lakh has been claimed for additional 165 furniture which were not procured.

“If the Education Department has claimed similar amount in all 47 schools and colleges, the amount will exceed Rs 39 lakh or could be even more,” the report stated.

Highlighting irregularities in tenders, the report said that there are no documents available on the list of furniture required sent by respective head of the BBMP schools and colleges.

The officials also failed to prepare quantity of furniture required before inviting the tenders.

“There are no documents available on the administrative or technical approval for the same. Also, before calling tenders, quotation should be invited from the suppliers to know the price of the required furniture which the officials have not done,” the report said.

When contacted, BBMP Commissioner Rajneesh Goel said that he is yet to get the report. “I have asked TVCC to give me the report,” he said.