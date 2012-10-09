A man was found dead in Pategarapalya in Vijaynagar police station limits on Sunday night. Police suspect that the man is aged around 35 and his other details are yet to be ascertained. The assailants have smashed his head with a hollow-block and have killed him.

Police said the incident have might taken place around midnight and it seems he has been murdered over a drunken brawl that has taken place near Purushottham Bar.

Police have recovered liquor bottles beside the body and the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The Vijayanagar police have registered a murder case.