Tattoo industry in Bangalore predominantly consists of men, however, over the past five years, there has been a sudden increase in the numbers of female tattoo artists in the city. City Express takes a sneak peek into the tattoo industry.

Swati, a young and passionate girl who came to Bangalore in 2010 works in a tattoo studio called The Ink Movement in Koramangala. She says, “This job requires technical skills apart from hard work. After all someone is getting a permanent sketch on their body, you definitely have to be on your toes all the time.”

Studies reveal that tattoos have been used in many places and cultures from ancient times to the present, still our society is skeptical when it comes to women choosing a profession like tattoo making.

Even Swati’s parents took time to accept what she loves doing. She says, “One needs to be open minded and have the feeling of acceptance. In my case, my parents accepted my decision, however, they took some time.”

Apart from the change in attitude in parents, another reason for the rise in the number of female tattoo artists is the comfort level that female clients share with these artists. Caj, who works in Skin Deep Tattoo Studio in Indiranagar says, “Female clients are comfortable getting a tattoo done by females especially when they are getting it done on their body parts that are sensitive to pain.”

For Tej, being a fine arts student, tattoo making is more of a passion than a challenge. When quizzed about the heavy machines that they have to get adapted to, she says, “There are a variety of machines for different designs. For example, if some one wants light shades, there is a different one. It all boils down to techniques.”

At the outset, one can say that it is a progressive industry when it comes to addressing the issue of gender equality. And with so many tattoo conventions held in our country, these girls can easily climb the ladder of success.