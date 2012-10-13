The Ulsoor Gate police have arrested four men for allegedly creating fake documents to get bail in various cases.

The arrested are identified as B Krishnappa, 49, Nagappa, 54, both from Kolar, Lakshmipathi, 42, and his brother Kodandarama, 48, both residents of Boopasandra ain road.

Police said that the four were arrested on the Magistrate Court premises on Nrupatunga Road.

“They were creating fake documents in names of various people. Whenever those arrested in other cases wanted bail, the arrested arrangements to get them out of jail by submitting fake documents to the court to get them bail. Ration cards, income and caste certificates, other documents and a computer have been recovered from them,” the police said.

Further investigations are on.

Businessman Attacked by Three

Three unidentified men attacked a 40-year-old real estate businessman at Pothalappa Garden in Adugodi police station limits on Friday. The assailants attempted to kill him by attacking with a machete.

The victim has been identified as Rahim, a resident of Pothalappa Garden.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3 pm when he came out from his house after having lunch and three persons suddenly surrounded him and tried to attack him with a machete. But as Rahim tried to resist he sustained injuries on his hand and he was shifted to a private hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

The Adugodi police have registered a case of attempt to murder and they are looking for the accused.

Student Ends Life

Bangalore: A B Com student committed suicide by hanging himself at her residence in Teachers’ Colony in Dobbspet on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night.

C Soujanya, 19, a native of Tumkur, was a student of Vidhyodaya Law College in Tumkur.

According to the police, around 10 pm, her mother went to call her for dinner, when she found Soujanya from the ceiling in her room.

Police have not found any suicide note and it is said that her elder brother used to repeatedly advise her to study well dejected over this, she has taken the extreme step, police said.

The Dobbspet police have registered a case.