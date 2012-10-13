According to a CII survey, the small and medium enterprise (SME) will in no way be affected and in fact, this industry, is in favour of the government’s decision to allow 51 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail and 100 per cent in single brand retail. A majority of the SME companies, surveyed, the CII claims have supported the government’s decision with the notification allowing 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail as about 52 per cent of respondents expect earlier and speedier implementation of 51 per cent FDI in multi-brand retail.

On the question, 'How the SME industry consider entry of MNC retailers as a threat or opportunity?', majority of respondents (66.7 per cent) see it as an opportunity for their sector while around 21 per cent of respondents perceive it as a threat. About 12.5 per cent of respondents are of the opinion that the decision would have little or no impact on their company.

Majority of respondents are of the view that the decision of opening of the FDI in retail would impact positively in the form of new orders/contracts generated.

Around 31.2 per cent of respondents expect the new orders and contract to grow substantially with more than excellent rate of 20 per cent growth. 27 per cent of the respondents expect the impact on the new orders and contracts to be in the high range (10-20 per cent) while 31.2 percent expect the growth of orders / contracts in respect of their products to be in the moderate range (5-10 percent). Around 6 per cent perceive the growth to be in a low range (0-5) category but 4 per cent feel that the decision would have a negative impact on the growth of size of the industry in terms of new orders.

Over 56 per cent of the respondents are also of the view that the government’s decision of mandatory sourcing of a minimum of 30 per cent from Indian micro and small industry will help in achieving qualitative improvements and branding of the products.

68.7 per cent are of the opinion that the opening up of the retail would lead to improvements in the supply chain efficiencies in their sector which in turn will integrate small and medium size enterprises into the modern trade process, resulting in substantial amount of knowledge and skills transfer in the sector.

Around 48 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that the decision would have a positive impact on their employment whereas 35 per cent expect no change in the employment scenario. Around 16 per cent expect the impact of FDI in retail on the employment in the SME sector to be negative.