Jnani’s life after destruction ego: After destroying the ego with the help of ‘Jnana,’ ‘Jnani’ lives out the rest for his life where the body is destined to live the Jnani’s body like a dry leaf blown by the breeze.

For the Jnani, constant is forgetting of the place time and things. While unforgettable is the perfect awareness of the Atman. Jnani is always stationed himself firmly in that state of “Atman” and moves about from place to place as Sanyasis do, though he may not be wearing ochre robes. You can call him modern-age, white robed Sanyasi. This white robe helps him to enjoy his true ‘Anand’ or bliss undisturbed.

■ Eternal treasure — the ‘Atman’: When the disciple prays the Sadguru to kindly grant the eternal treasure the Atman, he asks the disciple to offer in return some valuable gift. When the disciple offers all his wealth, land house and every thing that he is having. Sadguru says, “How can you call it a gift if you give me what is not yours? Only, if you offer what is yours, can the eternal treasure you are seeking can be granted, disciple has to give up what really is his i.e ‘I’ the ego.

In exchange Atman. The state of Atman is a vast store house limitless bliss because of which one can experience happiness in the worldly life also.

The disciple expresses his gratitude towards “Sadguru” as his subtle egoistic thought which cause bondage have vanished completely and is able to reside in his own natural state of being.

■ The perfect state of a saint: In order to get ‘Jnana’ one has to reject the ego i.e the identification of one self with body and mind.

This will not come in the way of doing the work successfully. The process of living in the world and participating in its activities depends on prarabdha or the Consequences of previous birth and not on ego or the mistaken belief that I am the body and the mind. By giving up the idea that I am the body and mind, one’s body does not fall off.

Engage yourself in the work according to your “Samskara” or tendencies you are born with.

See to it that you do not involve your mind in the work on hand. by yielding to desire and ego.

The sacred sayings of Samartha Sadguru Shri Ganpatrao Maharaj Kannur, compiled by Shyamarao B Kannur.