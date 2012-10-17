The Valliammal Educational Trust recently organised a one-day orientation programme on Information and Communication Technology, ‘The need of the Hour’, in association with Sun Computers Infotech Limited recently in Valliammal College Silver Jubilee hall.

All staff members working under the Valliammal Educational Trust actively participated in the programme and got to know more about the operation and use of computers for day-to-day activities.

S Udhaya Chandrika M Sc(IT) M Phil(CS) and A L Nixon Fernando managing trustee, Sun Computer Infotech Foundation, gave an in-depth insight into the functioning of Microsoft Word and Excel through a presentation. The workshop enabled the layman to access tools and played the role of Internet literacy teaching everyone to equip themselves in this tech savvy world.

The Valliammal Educational Trust wants all its faculty members to be equipped to tackle challenges in the technical arena. The college has been excelling in all fields and technology is no exception.

At the end of the orientation programme the participants were given certificates.

Chairman Thiru A P Maikandan and academic advisor Dr S Valavan attended the programme.