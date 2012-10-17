However, after a few minutes, he once again loses himself inside. Throughout the meditation session, this cycle of going in and coming out continues at its own rhythm. Though the meditator has not yet gained enough control and cannot enter, exit or sustain his state of inner absorption as he wishes, each time he loses himself in the inner world he experiences profound peace, stillness and bliss. This session of meditation charges him and fills him with inspiration, enthusiasm and joy all through the day. He feels very peaceful and gets intuitive prompts from within that guide him in all his tasks. His discrimination is very sharp and his talents are activated. As he continues to meditate regularly every day and empties his subconscious mind, he gains complete control over his meditation. This process may take days, months or years, but the whole journey is revitalizing, invigorating, exhilarating and highly intuitive.

[e] Experiencing profound peace: Here as the meditator meditates, he is fully aware of his outer environment, but he is also experiencing a feeling of total peace inside. There maybe a few thoughts passing through his mind, but he does not participate in the thinking process or get involved with these thoughts.

He sits quietly observing them and enjoying the waves and waves of peace pulsating inside him. He is aware of the sounds, smells and movements around him, but remains an observer and does not get involved in them. He is experiencing a feeling of complete detachment. If you speak to him, he can hear, understand and is fully aware of what you are saying, but his eyes are glued together with peace. He just cannot open his eyes and feels no inclination to do so. Though he is awake and aware, his eyes refuse to open because he is experiencing a feeling of profound peace. This state is also extremely invigorating and leads to the tapping of the meditator’s inner powers. It establishes him in a state of total peace which is not easily disturbed by the positive and negative cross currents in his life.

[f] A feeling of lightness: After the meditator has meditated for sometime, he begins to experience a feeling of buoyant lightness above his head.

He feels as though a heavy load that he never knew he was carrying had suddenly been lifted from him. He revels in a joyous and pleasant feeling of well being and freedom that he has never experienced till now. He is fully aware of everything around him, but is not as involved with the stimuli as usual.

His mind is still churning out thoughts from which he is semi-detached. He gets involved with one or two thoughts and then the feeling of lightness over his head claims his attention. After a while he comes back to his thoughts. So, he moves up and down between his thoughts and the wonderful feeling of lightness.