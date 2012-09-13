Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Joy of Giving’ week to be held

The Joy of Giving Week, a “festival of giving” will be organised across India from October 2 to 8, commencing on Gandhi Jayanti.

 The Campaign endeavours to inspire Indians across every state, city, region, class, religion and age to give back to society.

 It not only aims at encouraging people to give but also celebrates the notion of giving and the joy derived from it.

 The Week is not organised by a specific NGO or organisation; it is wholly driven by a large group of volunteers from all over the country.

 At an event organised to formally unveil the logo, a volunteer of Joy of Giving Week (Bangalore), Rajan Narayanan said, “Joy of Giving Week is a national movement started in the year 2009, that hopes to engage every Indian in ‘acts of giving’ — money, time, skills, resources or love.

 The goal is to engage citizens of the country and instil values of caring, civic and social responsibility.

 Bangalore, with its metropolitan culture has a responsibility to give back more and this is what the Joy of Giving Week 2012 will aim to achieve.

” From CEOs like Narayana Murthy, Kumar Birla and Adi Godrej to humble auto drivers, housemaids and peons, from celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan to school children from more than 1000 rural government schools, the spirit of the Week drew together people from all strata of society in the past.

 The idea is to ensure that the mind of each and every Indian is imbibed with the belief that it is more blessed to give than to receive.

 Over 1.

5 million Indians participated in the Week last year and this year the hope is to exceed that number.

 While unveiling the logo, youth icon Rohan Bopanna said, “The Joy of Giving Week is a splendid concept and I am glad to be a part of it this year.

 I have numerous acts of giving planned for this week and I would encourage you to do so as well.

” He further added, “It is heart warming to see the city, step up, stand up and celebrate as a community with many acts of giving, I am happy with the feed back.

