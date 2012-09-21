The Bharath Bandh call given by the Opposition parties on Thursday against the hike in diesel price and the introduction of foreign direct investment in retail sector evoked a good response in the city.

The bandh was total as all shops and business establishments were closed. BMTC buses were off the roads. All educational institutions had declared holiday as a precautionary measure.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) T Suneel Kumar told Express that the bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the city.

Security in the city was beefed up in the entire city.

Two companies of Central Paramilitary Forces arrived in the city early on Thursday and 17,000 personnel and around 30 platoons of

Karnataka State Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve patrolled the city all through the day.

IT and many private companies functioned with skeletal staff and many employees chose to work from home.

The city wore a deserted look till 6 pm as the BMTC, private city taxi and KSRTC had stalled services through the day.

Autorickshaws and the Metro train service did not find too many takers.

“The situation throughout the day was absolutely peaceful. We had tightened the security at all major commercial areas, bus and railway stations. Though the bandh was only from 6 am to 6 pm, we continued the same security all through the day,” Suneel Kumar added.