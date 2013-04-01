Nose piercing has always been a part of Indian women. Brought to India during the 16th century, this culture has been in practice for decades.

Today, more than tradition, it seems to have become a fashion statement. Apparently nose piercing is second most popular after ear piercing.

Nose rings or studs are available in different shapes to suit one's face. A perfect nose ring grabs a lot of attention.

This trend has surely become popular as a few B-Town heroines have been seen wearing nose rings in their films.

Among the glitterati of Bollywood, the latest addition is the current siren, Sonakshi Sinha who accentuates her beauty with a stud, nose ring or a shiny stone, which never goes unnoticed.

Kareena Kapoor made heads turn when she flashed her nose ring in movies like Chameli, 3 Idiots and continued the trend in Ra One.

Tennis player, Sania Mirza, who has maintained a celebrity status, was more or less an inspiration for young girls to start wearing nose rings.

Aishwarya Rai too mesmerised the audience by flaunting a traditional nose ring in films like Umrao Jaan and Jodhaa Akbar.

Not to forget Rekha, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, who garnered attention with a big nose ring in few movies.

Rani Mukherjee was also seen adorning her nose with beautiful studs in films like Mangal Pandey, Sawariya and Laga Chunari Mein Daag.

Among the South India heroines, we see Kannada actress Bhavana mostly with a nose ring, which actually beautifies her face. Not to forget Anushka Shetty and Nayantara.

It has also become a rage among college girls who are seen sporting the trend.

At one time, even Hollywood actresses like Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera were seen wearing nose rings.

There are different kind of nose rings. The most popular are the stud, U-bend, the loop, pins, etc.

Even the size of the nose rings varies. Sparkling diamond stones, gold or silver studs, pins in different shapes like half moon, foot and silver rings are huge this season. Today most celebrities are joining the club and are seen flaunting these timeless beauties.