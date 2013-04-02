The worst fear of puritan educationists may become a reality. The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has received 3,210 proposals to start private schools across the state for the year 2013-14, something many believe would spell doom for government schools.

The proposals for registration of new schools have been made under Sakala, which mandates the DPI to process them within 90 days. Of them, 1,630 proposals are for lower primary (Classes 1-5) and 1,243 are for higher primary (Classes 6-8).

“One must try to understand what the fate of government schools will be with the increase in the number of private schools. Enrolment in government schools has been decreasing,” said a senior DPI official.

The 2011 and 2012 Annual Status of Education Reports (ASER) show the decline in enrolment in government schools. In 2011, enrolment of children in the 6-14 age cohort in government schools was 76.5 per cent of the total enrolment. The same decreased to 75.9 per cent in 2012. The decrease continues in other age cohorts as well.

As many as 337 proposals are for registration of new private schools in Bangalore Urban, of which 143 are new lower primary Kannada medium schools and 194 for starting higher primary in existing schools. As of March, the DPI has permitted 174 schools to start higher primary in English medium in Bangalore and Mysore divisions.

“We are in the process of evaluating these proposals. A three-man committee under the deputy directors of public instruction will inspect the premises of these proposals,” the official said.

This comes at a time when the state government, through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, has decided to merge (instead of close) government schools with very low enrolment. As of September 2011, 359 government schools were closed.

“Government schools cannot be stopped from closure until the government stops giving licences to new private schools. Some of these schools start opening branches,” said Vasudeva Sharma, former Child Welfare Commission chairman.

Primary and Secondary Education secretary G Kumar Naik said, “One thing we can do is to ensure new schools comply with the Right to Education (RTE) requirements and a direction will be issued to our officials. Quality in government schools can be maintained by empowering the school.”