The Bangalore traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions, including ban on parking of vehicles in the vicinity of the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, where the IPL cricket match is scheduled on April 4.

Parking has been banned from 11 am to 10 pm on Queen’s Road between CTO Circle and Queen’s Statue Circle; on M G Road between Anil Kumble Circle and Queen’s Circle; on Link Road between M G Road and Cubbon Road; Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road and Race Course Road; Central Street Road; on Cubbon Road between BRV Junction and Dickenson Road (except BMTC buses); Madras Bank Road between SBI Circle and Ashirvadam Circle; on Museum Road between M G Road and Madras Bank Road till Residency Road; on Kasturba Road between Queen’s Circle and Hudson Circle; on Grand Road between Siddalingaiah Circle and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Circle; on Lavelle Road between Queen’s Circle to Grand Junction and on Vittal Mallya Road between Siddalingaiah Circle and Bishop Cotton Girls’ School.

Parking of all vehicles is prohibited on the roads inside Cubbon Park, King’s Road, in front of Press Club and Bal Bhavan Fountain Road.

Parking plan from 11 am to 10 pm

The members of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and spectators have to park their vehicles at St Joseph Indian High School ground and Kanteerava Stadium. Spectators can park their vehicles at the parking lot at Shivajinagar Bus Stand’s first floor.

Due to the Metro work at the BRV Parade Ground and M G Road CTO Circle there is less space for parking vehicles and people are requested to use BMTC buses for commuting and can use Big10 buses to return once the match is over. Officers and staffers on official work can park their vehicles in BRV Parade Ground, police said.

Spectators will be given entry from gate no 1 to 8 on Queen’s Road and from gate no 17 to 20 on Link Road.