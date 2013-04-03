A second visit was organized to the Ealapatheswarar temple in Wembley on 28 August. The second visit to this temple was even more spectacular than the one that had preceded it. It was attended by several hundred families and once again lasted till the early hours of the next morning. Two devotees of Swamiji who must be commended for their tireless efforts and their splendid organizational skills without whose assistance we could not have organized most of Swamiji’s public functions, are Sri Vivekanandan and Sri Mahakuberan. They were a singularsource of inspiration and their zest and enthusiasm was widelyappreciated. We wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to them.Their valuable support is gratefully acknowledged.

The date of 29 August was devoted to house visits. A visit to the Sri Shakti Ganapathy Temple at Croydon (dedicated to Lord Ganesha) was organized the following day on 30 August. This was once again a very well attended function with devotees coming from far and wide. The next day was devoted entirely to house visits and giving personal audiences to devotees. Swamiji graced a public function in the Sri Murugan Temple in East Ham on 1 September, 2009, which is a stunning and spectacular temple dedicated to Lord Murugan. It was a beautiful function attended by devotees in large numbers.

The next day (2 September) was Onam (harvest festival) which is the most widely celebrated festival in Kerala. Swamiji was with devotees granting personal audiences from very early in the morning. The process ended only in the late afternoon and after the partaking of onam sadhya, there was another function at the Kanagathurkkai Amman (Hindu) Temple Trust located in Ealing that was graced by Swamiji on 3 September. Swamiji also visited the Murugan Temple at Highgate Hill in London the next day on the request of several devotees, a function that stretched late into the night. Swamiji left for Mumbai the folowing day.

We have included (a) Sadguru Murali Krishna’s message to the citizens of the United Kingdom, (b) His utterances on cow protection and cow worship and (c) a summary of His important discourses in the United Kingdom, in the following pages.

Spiritual truths are subtle and it requires a subtle mind to grasp the truths they inhere. This is especially true of Swamiji’s utterances. Each of his utterances is pregnant with several layers of meaning and it is up to the discerning reader to uncover each of these layers of meaning and locate them in the appropriate context.

The discourses that follow were delivered by Sri Sadguru Murali Krishna during his visit to the UK. Each of these discourses is an eloquent testimony of the profound insights contained in Swamiji’s discourses. The reader is advised to study them carefully and reap the rich dividends contained in them. Unique message from Sadguru Murali Krishna to the UK

Our warm greetings to all the elevated souls that comprise this great land! May the entire universe experience happiness!

Let positive energy, unity, peace, beauty and prosperity prevail in our thoughts, words and deeds! Our scriptures record the experiences of absolute truth by our ancient Rishis (seers). The most important of them are known as the Vedas. In India, it is strongly believed that the sayings recorded in the Vedas are divinely inspired.

The path to right livelihood involves the study, worship and practice of the four principal Vedas. The four Vedas include Father, Mother, Guru and God. The path to right conduct stems from these four mighty pillars. They constitute the foundation in the form of living wisdom.