Most people work a minimum of 40 hours a week. Our jobs are often very stressful, and work stress can trigger many common ailments and diseases.

It is a well known fact that stress and burnout in the workplace is a serious and continuing problem. No exposure to sun, constant exposure to computers, chemicals and harsh lighting are just some of the factors that can contribute to increased stress at workplace.

Stress can have a detrimental impact on an employee's productivity.

By taking a natural approach to reducing stress, employees can improve the comfort level of their workplace and thereby improve their effectiveness and productivity.

Symptoms of stress in the workplace include headaches, lethargy, mood and sleep disturbances, upset stomach, loss of sense of humour, irritability, depression and disturbed relationships with family and friends. Other symptoms include making errors, having difficulty concentrating, and feeling defensive or angry inside. Dr Blossom Kochhar says that essential oils can help you cope and calm you down, and can enhance productivity.

The essential oils used in this therapy are concentrated extracts which are derived from the roots, leaves and herbs. Essential oils are very powerful in their concentrated form, and hence are not directly applied onto the skin. They are first diluted with carrier oils like apricot kernel oil or sweet almond oil. Essential oils are mixed with carrier oil for better absorption.

We tell you how to use these oils

Neroli Oil: It is a stress buster that not just wards off tension but also relieves you of mental exhaustion and agitation arising out of office nuances.

It also improves concentration.

• How to use: It can be used in a diffuser, which heats the oil and allow its molecules to harmonize with the atmosphere to keep you relieved.

If a diffuser is not available, then put just a drop or two of Neroli oil on a cotton bud or tissue paper and place it near your work station.

Basil oil: This oil is ideal to fight the effects of negativity, burn-out and fatigue.

A regular use ensures better concentration, clarity of thoughts and a bounce of enthusiasm to keep you going at work.

• How to use: Take a bowl of water and put less than a drop of Basil oil in it.

Now, soak a towel in it and then use it to wipe off your body, specially the exposed parts of your body before going to sleep.

• Alternatively, you can also put one tenth of a drop of this oil behind your ear and feel the fragrance relaxing you.

Rosemary oil: Loss of memory, lethargy and strain can be treated with rosemary oil. It gives you energy, and gives a boost to the immune system.

• How to use: It can be used in a bath or in a diffuser.

Lemon Oil: When seasonal colds and flus make their rounds in the office, be sure to diffuse an anti-viral oil such as Lemon essential oil around the entire office.

Tea tree Oil: For added protection use some Tea Tree oil to wipe work surfaces, keyboards, lunch tables, telephones and anything else that is shared in the office.