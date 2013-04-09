Message to the Balaji Temple in Birmingham sent on 24 August2009.

I write on instructions from our beloved Sadguru, Sri Murali Krishna.

His Holiness has specifically asked us to communicate his pleasure and happiness with which he was received at the Balaji temple during our recent visit to Birmingham.

He thanks each and every one of you for the kindness, generosity and hospitality that was showered on him and sends the following message to all of you.

“It is in the nature of the cow to give milk. If she is not milked she will be in pain. Thanks to the milk that accumulates

in her udders, she derives maximum happiness when she is milked. Similarly, the Guru is most happy when the milk of jnana (wisdom) is squeezed out of him.”

“The universe is akin to a forest where both edible and inedible fruits are to be found. Among the large number of fruits that are grown in this forest, very few are edible.

Among those fruits that are edible, one person grows the fruit, another takes care of it by watering it, a third nurtures it, a fourth plucks it when it is ready, a fifth packs it, a sixth transports it to many places, a seventh stores it in the supermarket, the eighth buys it, the ninth person brings it to the Guru as an offering, and finally, the Guru distributes it to enable others to experience its sweetness. The one quality that links the entire value chain is happiness.

Its absence in any one of the stages causes its loss to be felt everywhere else. Its presence causes happiness to be experienced in each stage of the process.”

“Similarly, this world is akin to a tree. This tree has many fruits in it. Only some are edible. The branches symbolize people who have to pluck and carry the fruits to enable others to experience their sweet taste.

We must strengthen and spread these branches to spread the message of love and compassion by helping others experience the happiness we experience. To be lost in selflessly serving others is to experience God.”

Substance of discourse on 25 August 2009:

The morning began with meeting people and providing darshan at the house of Sri Rahul Kabade. We proceeded for

a house visit close to Wembley at midday where Swamiji delivered a beautiful satsang on the importance of worshipping and securing the permission of Mother, Father, Guru and God in every activity that we undertake in our daily life including eating, drinking, walking, breathing and so on.

When we practice these instructions, this brings happiness to our parents and we ourselves experience happiness. Our activities are always under God’s scanner. This scanner faithfully and accurately records every activity (mental and physical) that we indulge in. The sun god Surya is the scanner during the day, and the moon, Chandran, is the scanner of our activities during the night. In other words, nothing escapes God’s attention.

Devotees were simultaneously touched and amazed by the simple yet profound way that Swamiji went about delivering His discourse.

The preceding paragraph is a good example. The right nose is often represented as jnana or wisdom and the left nose often represented as bhakti or devotion. Devotion is the mother of wisdom. They are not contradictory. Swamiji was pointing to the all-pervasive nature of the Supreme Being. There is no place in this universe where He is not.

The article is taken from the book The Global Mission of Sadguru Sri Sharavana Baba