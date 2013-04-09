As one enters the Old Race Course Road in Austin Town from Mother Teresa Road, the statue of Lord Hanuman, looms large to welcome the pedestrians, as it sits right on the footpath leaving the citizens not much of a choice but to jump onto the road, as they try to keep themselves grounded with motorists zooming past them.

Ganesh, who murmured a prayer as he dangerously crossed this strip of the road into the safe zone of a footpath, which was again crowded with parked two wheelers and said, “Every time I get stuck like this, I call upon all the Gods to keep me safe and get me through because with traffic like this we do not know what is going to happen,” Next to the Hanuman Shrine, is the Austin Town Community Hall, which has turned into a haven for two wheeler owners. Neatly arranged in a row, the two wheelers are parked right on the footpath in front of the community Hall, and guess what ? The space in front of the closed gate of the community hall has not been spared.

Encroachment woes, yet again

Right opposite the Community hall is the Velankanni shrine under renovation and the construction work is eating into the footpath. Not to miss out is the three storied Shakthi temple which occupies most of the footpath. When asked about the many shrines of various Gods and Goddesses that have been placed on ORC Road, Ganesh, true to his name, said, “ What can we say, people are sentimental about religious places even though they are taking up the footpath space meant for the pedestrians.”

Adjacent to all this, sits the usual story, waiting to repeat itself again for the regular readers of the City Express - Vanishing Footpath- the shops encroaching upon the footpath. The tyre and mattress shops have extended their greedy claws on the footpath and are using it both as a work area and also for storage. One of the shopkeepers who refused to tell his name argued, “The footpath here is more than 10 feet wide even after storing our things, there is still space for people to walk.”

As the footpath on ORC road leads one closer to the Vannarpet Officers Colony nearer to the open river of drainage, you notice the cement slabs that make up the footpath are unevenly distributed. In fact, some toppled over slabs can be really dangerous to jaywalkers in the night.

K Shivakumar, Corporator of Shantalanagar Ward, under whose jurisdiction this road falls was not accessible on phone, as he chooses to keep his number a closely guarded secret. In fact, the number has not been displayed on the BBMP website which was actually made for the corporators to be easily accessible to the public.