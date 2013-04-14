A 45-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered at Bagalagunte in Peenya on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place inside her house on the first floor of a building and the assailant made away with her valuables after stabbing her with a sharp weapon. The police suspect her tenant could have committed this crime.

The victim has been identified as Bharathi, wife of Gopal, who works as a postman. The couple have two children - Aishwarya, 16 and Jagan, 10. According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm. The assailant, who knew she was alone, barged into the house and stabbed her.

The incident came to light when Bharathi’s sister residing in the ground floor, went upstairs to check on her as they were supposed to go out together. She found her lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed Gopal. M N Chandrappa, ACP, told Express that persons known to the victim are involved as there was no sign of forceful entry into the victim’s house before she was killed.

“The exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. We are not ruling out the involvement of the former tenant as he is now absconding,” he said. “He demanded the return of his advance money from Gopal, and he even visited the house repeatedly and quarrelled over this matter. He paid a visit in the morning before the incident took place,” a police source said.

On Saturday morning, police sources said that the former tenant met Bharathi, who was drying her clothes. She sent him back after a quarrel. Enraged, he was seen waiting nearby for a while, sources said, adding that he could have engineered a situation to make it look like murder for gain.