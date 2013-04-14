Regional parties have the capacity to outdo national parties in the forthcoming state assembly polls, said representatives from regional parties. At the seminar titled,

‘Can political parties achieve total welfare of the state’ organised by Karnataka Sahitya Parishat on Saturday, leaders of the newly formed regional political parties like Karnataka Janata Party and BSR (Badavara Shramika Raithara) Congress, stressed the fact that people are looking up to new political parties.

Representing BSR Congress, Prof Ravindra Reshme, said, “The national parties are self-centred, cunning and ensure that parties in power at the state level are stumped out. People of Karnataka are expecting a change and regional parties are working towards that significant turn of events.”

He also said that regional parties must not only focus on polls but also concentrate on the concept of policy making especially in the areas of defence, economics and foreign services. Prof Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as Champa, representing Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) said, “The power of national parties has dwindled and the political parties have not been able to prove majority without the significant help of the regional parties. Coalition politics has become a world phenomenon and people have widely accepted it.”

“The national parties have ways to ensure that the regional parties are not meted with injustice as they bring the ‘so called’ national political parties to power and hence favour the supporting states,” Prof Patil said.