A rally of four-wheeled vintage beauties
By Express News Service | Published: 15th April 2013 07:58 AM |
Painted in colours of past, time came to a standstill in Whitefield on Sunday. The roads were choc-a-blocked with vintage four-wheeled beauties, cruising down the roads.
Introduced by the Whitefield Club three years ago, the Vintage Car Rally was flagged off from the Forum Value Mall at 10.30 am and ended at the Club at 12.15 pm. The vintage beauties were greeted by people throughout the way. On reaching the club, the car owners parked the cars and mingled with the general public who came in large numbers to view the cars on display.
Koshy Varghese, MD of VDB and the current President of the Whitefield club said, “The VDB Classic and Vintage Car Rally have become a regular feature for the Whitefield Club. Whitefielders looks forward to this event every year. In fact, this year we have Lionel Moss as the chief guest of the rally who is an old member of the club.”
Some of the cars and bikes that participated:
Austin 14-- 1939
Plymouth. Seven Passenger Sedan - 1932
Mercedes 219--1957
Jaguar Sovereign--XJ-6
Vespa 150
Aston Martin - 1939
VW beetle - 1973
Herald 1965
Daimler - DB 18 1947
1968 Triumph Spitfire Mk III
MG TC 1947
Buick 1949 Super 8
1968 VW Beetle
1950 Fiat Topolino
1972 Vw super beetle
Baby Austin 1935