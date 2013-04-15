Painted in colours of past, time came to a standstill in Whitefield on Sunday. The roads were choc-a-blocked with vintage four-wheeled beauties, cruising down the roads.

Introduced by the Whitefield Club three years ago, the Vintage Car Rally was flagged off from the Forum Value Mall at 10.30 am and ended at the Club at 12.15 pm. The vintage beauties were greeted by people throughout the way. On reaching the club, the car owners parked the cars and mingled with the general public who came in large numbers to view the cars on display.

Koshy Varghese, MD of VDB and the current President of the Whitefield club said, “The VDB Classic and Vintage Car Rally have become a regular feature for the Whitefield Club. Whitefielders looks forward to this event every year. In fact, this year we have Lionel Moss as the chief guest of the rally who is an old member of the club.”

Some of the cars and bikes that participated:

Austin 14-- 1939

Plymouth. Seven Passenger Sedan - 1932

Mercedes 219--1957

Jaguar Sovereign--XJ-6

Vespa 150

Aston Martin - 1939

VW beetle - 1973

Herald 1965

Daimler - DB 18 1947

1968 Triumph Spitfire Mk III

MG TC 1947

MG TC 1947

Buick 1949 Super 8

1968 VW Beetle

1950 Fiat Topolino

1972 Vw super beetle

Baby Austin 1935