After some serious encounters in filmmaking, director KM Chaitanya successfully brings out a laugh-out-loud gag in his third film, Parari. While delving in comedy, the film also celebrates friendship aided by a funny and moving script. The universality of this comedy's subject makes it a gentle pleasure. It is a comic experimentation by Chaitanya and it might the most challenging film too for him, but nevertheless it comes out enjoyable. At times, though, the creative personality seems to play in both ways - a good cinema as well as being a commercial.

The story revolves around three men - Anantha (Shrunga), who has suicidal tendencies whenever his love fails but jumps back to life in hope of finding a new girl. Obbaya (Bullet Prakash) is the son of Umashree, who is always worried about his Chaddi and there is Karan (Sharavanth Rao), a junior artiste, who is head over heals with a TV serial actress, Urmila (Shubha Poonja). On the advise of a Swamiji, these three men head towards Singarapete to have a first time experience of their manhood. While travelling in a bus, these youths come across Arun (Arun Sagar), who connects them with their pursuit, girls. While Anantha is happy to find Rambha aka Shweta (Jhanavi Kamat), Karan is surprised to meet Urmila. Life changes for these three youths and the girls after they meet up. How they deal with the situations is shown in zippy comedies filled with gags.This light romantic comedy complements the script, while evoking memories of comedy serials from the past. The large ensemble cast is good other than even the key roles. Seasoned supporting cast like Sadhu Kokila, Umashree, Sharath Lohitashwa, Arun Sagar are well used. A consistently hilarious parody, but at times it feels as though cheesy scenes have been briskly executed. What makes the picture work so well is the cheerful weather-beaten appeal which is more or less a signature of some Bollywood films. One only wishes that the storyline were a little better though the director has covered it up with excellent narration. Anoop Seelin's has come out with a good mix of music. Venu has done a good job with his cinematography.

The Verdict: If comedy is appealing without any logic in the story, Parari is good for a weekend entertainment.